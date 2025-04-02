Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is in talks to leave Selhurst Park.

That's according to a report from Germany, with the former Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt boss still highly regarded in the Bundesliga.

After a tough start to the season in which Crystal Palace lost Michael Olise and failed to win in their first eight fixtures, Glasner corrected the slump and has found form in the second half of the season.

Crystal Palace could lose Oliver Glasner to Bundesliga giants

Palace struggled at the start of the season after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.47 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, Glasner's stock has risen with the South Londoners having lost just three times since November and looking to a Wembley semi-final in the FA Cup.

The Austrian chose not to speak Bayern Munich last year, as per Sky Sports, when the Bavarians were searching for a new manager – with Vincent Kompany eventually making the move to the Allianz Arena.

Glasner was up for the Bayern job – which was eventually filled by Kompany (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, however, Glasner's representatives are engaging with RB Leipzig over the 50-year-old becoming their next manager.

Die Roten Bullen recently parted company with Marco Rose, as the battle for the Champions League spots in the Bundesliga heats up. Leipzig are three points off the hugely impressive Mainz in fourth – but have won just once in their last five fixtures.

“Glasner remains a candidate for the RB Leipzig head coach position next season as recently revealed,” Plettenberg reported in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “There has already been contact with Glasner’s management.

“If Glasner wants to join RB, a transfer fee will be required, as his contract runs until 2026. However, there is said to be an exit option. Leipzig [director] Marcel Schafer knows Glasner well from their time together at Wolfsburg.”

Marco Rose was relieved of duties at Leipzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that the fee required to prise Glasner away from Palace was enough to put Bayern off moving for him.

This may be the case for Leipzig, although that fee has now been halved, with Glasner's deal running until 2026.

Glasner could be an intriguing prospect in Saxony, either way. While the Austrian is a proponent of the high-pressing style associated with the Red Bull group, the 3-4-3 formation he's favoured in the Premier League is something that has only been seen sporadically at the Red Bull Arena, under the likes of Julian Nagelsmann.

Palace take on Southampton tonight when Premier League action returns.