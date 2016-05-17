Wolfsburg complete permanent Guilavogui deal

Wolfsburg have secured the services of Josuha Guilavogui from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal after spending the past two seasons on loan at the Bundesliga side.

Guilavogui has developed into a key figure at Wolfsburg since joining the club in August 2014 and following the end of the campaign they have acted quickly to exercise their option to buy the France international.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract until June 2019 with the German outfit, much to the delight of chief executive Klaus Allofs.

"We are very happy to have signed Josuha on a permanent deal," Allofs said.

"He has shown over the past two seasons that he is a perfect fit for Wolfsburg. He still has room for improvement and we want to enjoy more successes on the pitch with him."

Guilavogui had previously spoken of his desire to stay at the Volkswagen Arena, and he was over the moon to complete the deal so swiftly.

"I am very happy that I can keep playing at Wolfsburg and will continue to be a part of this club," the midfielder said.

"I felt well at Wolfsburg right from the start and I always wanted to stay here for a long time. I want to help the team secure Champions League football on a regular basis in the years to come."