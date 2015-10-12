Wolfsburg confirm Embolo interest

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs has confirmed the Bundesliga outfit are interested in signing Basel attacker Breel Embolo.

The Switzerland international, 18, is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in Europe and has also been linked with Serie A champions Juventus.

Wolfsburg allegedly already had an offer turned down in August, but they have not given up hopes of signing the versatile attacker at some point in the future and are closely monitoring his situation at Basel.

"We are not making a secret out of it that we are keeping a close eye on Embolo," Allofs told Kicker.

"And we will continue to monitor his progress."

Embolo came through the ranks of the Basel youth academy and made his first-team debut in March 2014.

He has since developed into a key figure for the Swiss champions and has already scored five goals in 14 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

The youngster has a contract with Basel until June 2019.