Wolfsburg confirm Weghorst signing

Wolfsburg have confirmed they have signed striker Wout Weghorst from AZ on a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old was the joint-third top scorer in the Eredivisie last season as he found the net 18 times in 31 appearances for the Dutch side.

Following his impressive performances in the league, he made his international debut in March and has since added another two caps to his name.

Despite reported interest from West Ham, Weghorst believes he has made the best choice for his career.

"The time I spent in Alkmaar was fantastic, but I wanted to take the next step in my career," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenge, and firmly believe that the move to the Bundesliga is right for my development.

"I'm looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting to know my new surroundings."

Weghorst becomes Wolfsburg's third signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Felix Klaus from Hannover and Pavao Pervan from LASK Linz.

Wolfsburg narrowly avoided dropping into the 2. Bundesliga this past season, beating Holstein Kiel in the relegation play-off.