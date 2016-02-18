Wolfsburg defender Jung suffers torn ACL
Tests have confirmed that Sebastian Jung tore a his ACL during Wolfsburg's 3-2 Champions League win over Gent on Wednesday.
Wolfsburg defender Sebastian Jung has suffered a torn cruciate ligament, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.
The right-back was forced off late in the first half of Wolfsburg's 3-2 Champions League last-16 win at Gent on Wednesday.
And Wolfsburg released a statement on Thursday announcing that Jung has torn the ACL in his left knee, meaning he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Head coach Dieter Hecking told the club's official website: "The injury is very bitter for us and Sebi. We wish him a speedy recovery."
The 25-year-old, who has made 16 appearances in all competitions in 2015-16, added: "I'd planned a lot for the second half of the season and now must digest the shock that I cannot help the team achieve our goals.
"I'll do everything in order to be healthy and on the pitch again as soon as possible."
