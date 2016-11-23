Wolfsburg insist Draxler going nowhere in January

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs has stressed the Bundesliga side have no intention of selling Julian Draxler in the January transfer window.

The Germany international tried to force his way out of Wolfsburg during the close-season amid alleged interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, but the club refused to part with the attacking midfielder.

Allofs recently admitted Wolfsburg would deal differently with such a situation in the future, fuelling speculation they could offload Draxler at the next opportunity, but he has now made it clear they have no plans to sell the 23-year-old.

"It is wrong to think we are looking to sell him. We are not planning to sell anyone," Allofs told WAZ.

"The most important thing is that the impression that Julian wants out disappears. He wants to do everything within his powers to be successful at Wolfsburg.

"There is absolutely no reason to even talk about Julian leaving in January.

"I am convinced Julian will not repeat his comments from last summer."

Draxler has a contract with Wolfsburg until 2020.