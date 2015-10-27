Wolfsburg not concerned about Lewandowski - Allofs

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs is not concerned about taking on Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

In their previous meeting, the Polish striker came off the bench to score five times in nine astounding minutes as Pep Guardiola's side triumphed 5-1 at the Allianz Arena, avenging their penalty shootout defeat to Wolfsburg in the DFL-Supercup in August.

But Allofs has no worries as his club prepare to go up against Lewandowski once again, isntead acknowledging the depth of quality in the Bayern squad.

"It doesn't matter if he plays or not," he said. "Bayern have so much quality as a squad but also as individual players.

"You have to be prepared and have to help each other. I think we have answers, as we had in Munich.

"We had answers in the first 45 minutes in the 5-1 loss. In the second half, in these 10 minutes maybe not, but on the other side in the DFL-Supercup we did it very well."

The 58-year-old said the heavy defeat suffered in Bavaria had positive repercussions on Wolfsburg's season and the club has moved on.

"The game affected us of course, but the way we reacted with little delay was good," Allofs added.

"I don't think it has negative consequences, rather positive consequences.

"It's an incentive to not make it that easy for a striker once again, not to act like that.

"So it's not a central topic for us. If you didn’t bring it up, it wouldn’t have been a topic."