Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
Following Chris Willock's departure to Benfica, fellow Arsenal youngster Kaylen Hinds has signed a three-year deal at Wolfsburg.
Teenage forward Kaylen Hinds has joined Wolfsburg from Arsenal on a three-year deal, the Bundesliga club have announced.
Wolfsburg did not disclose a fee, but the transfer is reported to have cost in the region of £2million.
Hinds, 19, has represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level, but did not make a first-team breakthrough under Arsene Wenger.
Last season Hinds had a spell on loan with League Two Stevenage and failed to score in 12 appearances.
Another star of Arsenal's youth set-up, Chris Willock, left the club to join Benfica on a five-year deal last week.
Another Englishman in the 19-year-old has joined from on a deal until 2020. Welcome! July 8, 2017
