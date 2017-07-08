Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds

Teenage forward Kaylen Hinds has joined Wolfsburg from Arsenal on a three-year deal, the Bundesliga club have announced.

Wolfsburg did not disclose a fee, but the transfer is reported to have cost in the region of £2million.

Hinds, 19, has represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level, but did not make a first-team breakthrough under Arsene Wenger.

Last season Hinds had a spell on loan with League Two Stevenage and failed to score in 12 appearances.

Another star of Arsenal's youth set-up, Chris Willock, left the club to join Benfica on a five-year deal last week.