Wollscheid's attitude impressing Hughes

The January loan signing from Bayer Leverkusen has made eight appearances since his arrival at the Britannia Stadium and produced a composed performance in his latest outing, Stoke's 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

That individual display was in stark contrast to Wollscheid being run ragged during a 4-1 FA Cup hammering at Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Hughes has been pleased to see the German defender learn from his mistakes as he continues to get acclimatised to English football.

"He's dealing with a different type of football, last week he faced the most direct team he's faced up to this point, that was a little bit of a shock to him, but he learns very quickly and that's what I like about him," said Hughes.

"In fairness, I've thrown him in at the deep end and very few times he's been found wanting.

"[It was] a big test again [at Villa], but I thought he came through it [well]."