Wolves 1 Burnley 0: Nuno's new boys continue strong start

Raul Jimenez scored the winner as Wolves moved into the top half of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Wolves have made an impressive start on their return to the top flight, losing just once and holding champions Manchester City to a draw, and they were on top throughout at Molineux on Sunday.

The hosts wasted numerous chances to take the lead and found Joe Hart in excellent form in the Burnley goal.

However, Jimenez converted a neat move to break the deadlock in the 61st minute and that proved enough to make it eight points from five, while Burnley remain without a win.

Hart was to the fore as a largely dreary first half burst into life on the half-hour mark, the England goalkeeper producing an excellent reaction save to deny Jimenez.

Jimenez saw his follow-up header half cleared, before Jonny and Matt Doherty were denied in quick succession as Wolves piled the pressure on.

Willy Boly fired over the crossbar on the volley after Sam Vokes' clearing header only went as far as the edge of the area.

Burnley were almost architects of their own downfall after the restart as a Phil Bardsley error sent Diogo Jota in down the left, but his square pass for Jimenez was poor and the Mexican lashed over.

A long-range Ruben Neves effort forced Hart to turn round the post, but the Burnley goal was finally and deservedly breached when Helder Costa played in Doherty and he laid off for Jimenez to sweep in off the post.

Substitute Matej Vydra struck a volley across the face of goal in what was Burnley's best chance but Hart was soon required again to deny substitute Adama Traore, while Doherty and Leo Bonatini saw multiple opportunities go begging as Wolves somehow failed to add gloss to the scoreline.



What it means: Burnley wall breached as Wolves' quality tells

Wolves were utterly dominant and the only disappointment for Nuno will be that they did not win by more. The funds made available to him in the transfer window were much greater than Dyche had at his disposal and the gap in quality was evident. In their first season back in the top flight, Wolves already appear a level above Burnley, who have an air of stagnation about them after last season's seventh-place finish.

10 - Burnley have now conceded 10 goals in their opening five league games this season; it took them 13 matches to concede their 10th goal of 2017-18. Leaking. September 16, 2018

Pat on the back: Raul gets Molineux roaring

The game was in need of a spark after a dreary opening half hour and it was Jimenez who provided into when he drew heroics from Hart. Wolves' lone striker was a constant menace and the decisive goal was no more than he deserved.

Boot up the backside: Bardsley blunders invite pressure

The majority of Wolves' joy came down the left flank and Phil Bardsley's disappointing performance at right-back was the primary reason why. Bardsley was very fortunate that his second-half blunder was not punished and Clarets fans may be left wondering how Dyche can justify his selection over Matthew Lowton.

What's next:

Nuno takes on compatriot Jose Mourinho as Wolves visit Manchester United next Saturday, while Burnley welcome former boss Eddie Howe and in-form Bournemouth to Turf Moor as their search for a first league win goes on.