Wolves appeal for info after Watford fan hurt

The Watford fan was assaulted on the outskirts of Wolverhampton city centre.

Wolves released a statement on the club's official website on Sunday asking anyone with further information to come forward as the club work with West Midlands Police, who are investigating.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of this incident and our thoughts go out to the supporter concerned and his family," Wolves chief executive Jez Moxey said.

"As a club we deplore any violence in or around football matches, and we will work closely with the relevant authorities to help bring the perpetrator, or perpetrators, to justice.

"All right-minded football supporters will share in our disgust at this violent incident, and I would implore anyone with any information to contact the Police."

The match finished 2-2, with Wolves twice surrendering the lead.

