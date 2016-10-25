Wolves confirm Zenga dismissal

Wolves have confirmed the sacking of head coach Walter Zenga, with the Championship side also dismissing the Italian's assistant Stefano Cusin.

Former Italy goalkeeper Zenga lasted just 87 days at the club, which he leaves in 18th place in the Championship following four defeats in their last five league games.

First-team coach Rob Edwards will take temporary charge while Wolves owners Fosun International, a Chinese conglomerate, search for a new head coach.

"Wolves will be conducting a thorough process to recruit a new head coach and won't be revealing any timescales associated with this important task," a club statement said.



"The club would like to extend their thanks and best wishes to Walter and Stefano for their contribution to Wolves during the season so far."

Zenga won only four Championship matches during his three-month spell at Molineux, with Wolves currently four points above the relegation zone.