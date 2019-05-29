Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell makes Shrewsbury switch

Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell has completed a move to Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee after signing a three-year contract, the League One club has announced.

The 26-year-old, who played with Shrews boss Sam Ricketts during his time at Wanderers, had loan spells at Bury, Sheffield United, MK Dons and Rochdale after joining the Midlands club at the age of eight.

Ricketts told Town’s official website, www.shrewsburytown.com: “Ethan is a player that I’ve known for a time and one with a proven track record.

“He’s had two promotions and played a lot of games and has proven quality.

“It’s a really great acquisition for the club especially on the length of contract we have managed to sign him on.

“Hopefully for now and for seasons to come he will become a backbone of the side.”