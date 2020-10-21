Wolves defender Max Kilman signs new five-year contract

Max Kilman has signed a new five-year deal at Wolves.

The defender only agreed a new two-year contract in April but has been rewarded after becoming a regular in the first-team squad.

He told the club’s official site: “It’s been quite the journey. Becoming a first-team player definitely came as a surprise, because when I signed from Maidenhead, I never expected that I would be playing for a Premier League, first of all, let alone be part of the first-team squad.

“It feels great and it’s something that I’ve always wanted. When I first came to Wolves, I always felt there was a future here for me and I could do well here, and it’s been a great two years.

“Everyone here, from the staff, to the players, to everyone involved in the club, they’ve all been brilliant with me and I’ve always felt very welcomed here.

“I’m very proud and have to thank everyone who has helped me along the way for the support they’ve given me.”

Kilman has played twice this season and was man of the match in Wolves’ 1-0 win at Leeds on Monday.

The 23-year-old made 11 appearances in a breakthrough campaign last season, including five in Wolves’ run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

He signed from Maidenhead in 2018 and only made his Wolves debut last year, in a 1-0 over Fulham.

Kilman follows Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez by signing a new long-term contract at Molineux.