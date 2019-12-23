Wolves have to try and survive ‘absurd’ Christmas schedule – Nuno

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his team will try to “survive” a daunting Christmas schedule which sees Wanderers face Manchester City and Liverpool.

Nuno called the situation “absurd” as Wolves host reigning Premier League champions City on December 27 before travelling to current leaders Liverpool on December 29, with less than 45 hours between the two matches.

He insists his players will be “ready to compete” but the Portuguese is expecting the punishing schedule to be tough.

“All the teams have strong cases (to complain to the Premier League), but of all the schedule, we are the team that has less hours in this period – 45 hours between two games and 112 hours between the three games until New Year’s Day,” Nuno told the club website.

“It’s going to be very tough, I think all of the managers are concerned and rightly so. I’m particularly concerned because I’ve been saying this; the schedule doesn’t make sense, it’s absurd. For all the teams.

“Of course, there are teams that have three days (between matches), but I don’t know what the particular reason why it’s us as Wolves who have less hours, but it’s a concern for all the managers and for all the players.

“We have to survive. We have to survive. Let’s see what happens. We will train tomorrow, then we prepare to play Man City, and we’ll see. Let’s try and survive.”

Wolves have lost only once in the Premier League since September – a run which includes a 2-0 victory over City at the Etihad Stadium – and they head into the half way point of the season sixth in the table.

“It’s nice to hear the recognition, it’s the way people see us, but we know that the way we do things, how we do things is more important than what we’ve been achieving,” said Nuno.

“How we’ve been able to compete, game after game, with the squad that we want, with the idea that we want. It’s important to realise with who and how we are doing things.”

Nuno reported no new injury problems heading into the Christmas period. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (back) continues his recovery, along with centre-back Willy Boly (fractured leg) and Bruno Jordao (ankle).