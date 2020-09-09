Wolves sign second Porto player in four days following arrival of Vitinha

Wolves have signed a second player from Porto in the space of four days following the arrival of Vitinha.

Having smashed their club transfer record to sign Fabio Silva on Saturday, the Wanderers have taken 20-year-old midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from the Portuguese club with an option to buy.

The Portugal Under-21 international was handed his debut for Porto last season and made eight appearances, including two alongside Silva, as the club won both the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi told the club’s official website: “Vitinha is a crucial signing and an integral component in our recruitment plan for this summer.

“He is an exciting and special young talent, with an abundance of technique and creativity, who can provide a fresh option this season.

“Vitinha’s signing demonstrates our ambition and strategy to further evolve our first team and continue to progress on the pitch.”