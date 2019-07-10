Wolves sign Tsun Dai from Oxford

Wolves have announced the signing of midfielder Tsun Dai from Oxford.

The Hong Kong national, who spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Utrecht, put pen to paper on a two-year deal and has joined up with Rob Edwards’ under-23 squad.

Before signing his first professional contract with Bury in 2017, Dai developed his game with both Eastern Sports Club and Kitchee Sports Club prior to his move to England in 2012.

Dai’s time with the Shakers five years later saw him become the second Hong Kong national to feature in the English football league, after former Blackpool forward Cheung Chi Doy in 1960.

Ahead of Wolves’ pre-season training camp in Spain, Edwards told the club’s website: “Dai arrived here at the start of the month and has already settled into the group well. He’s a midfield player who wants to try and get on the ball and he’s got lots of energy.

“We need to see more of him, as we do with all of our summer signings, because our levels are going to go up this season, especially if we want to close the gap to the first team.”