Wolves without Ruben Vinagre against Leicester

Ruben Vinagre is Wolves’ only absentee for the visit of Leicester on Friday.

The wing-back is sidelined with a hamstring problem and is not expected back for a number of weeks.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has eased fears over Adama Traore’s fitness after the winger dislocated his shoulder before the squad’s winter break in Marbella.

Wilfred Ndidi is a major doubt for Leicester’s trip to Molineux.

The midfielder suffered a setback after returning from a knee injury and is not expected to feature for the Foxes.

Wes Morgan is fit after a migraine but Matty James is missing as he gains fitness following his Achilles injury, Ryan Bennett cannot play against his parent club, and Nampalys Mendy is struggling with a knee injury.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Kilman, Burr, Neves, Saiss, Jordao, Gibbs-White, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence, Jota, Traore, Campana, Neto, .

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.