Wondolowski named MLS's MVP

The U.S international, a classic 'goal poacher' equalled MLS's goals per season record, held since 1996 by Roy Lassiter, with 27 during 2012.

"It's an individual award but I like to think of it as a team award," said Wondolowski, paying tribute to his coaches and team-mates.

"There weren't many of those goals were more than one touch finishes. I get great service from good passers. I'm not beating 10 guys or shooting into the upper 90 but from six yards and in," he said.

It was the third successive year the 29-year-old has been the league's top scorer, but the first time he has been named MVP.

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry of the New York Red Bulls finished a distant second in the vote of clubs, media and fellow players.

Sporting Kansas City and U.S winger Graham Zusi was ranked third while Houston Dynamo midfielder Brad Davis was fourth.

"What he is good at is taking chances," Wondolowski's coach at San Jose Frank Yallop told Reuters.

"His general play is solid, just normal. As he says himself, he doesn't dribble anybody, he isn't very fast but where he is fast is in his mind. He knows when the ball is going to arrive... it's instinct.

"He works on his finishing, no doubt about that. Every striker tries to score goals but lots can't because they can't get away from people. He can, he drifts around and does he thing - he's very difficult to play against," he added.

The title-deciding MLS Cup is played on Saturday between L.A Galaxy and the Houston Dynamo.