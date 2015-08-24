Wood: Everton won't sell Stones

Everton director John Wood is adamant Chelsea target John Stones will not be sold before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Premier League champions Chelsea have seen bids rejected by Everton as the Merseyside club attempt to keep hold of the 22-year-old England international centre-back.

And Everton reiterated their stance after Stones produced another impressive display in Sunday's 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City, with Wood stating chairman Bill Kenwright wants to keep him.

"I won't sell him, Bill won't sell him, because there aren't many days to go," Wood said.

Stones has made 47 Premier League appearances since moving to Goodison Park from Barnsley in 2013-14.