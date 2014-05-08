Worker dies at Cuiaba World Cup stadium

At around 10.00am local time on Thursday, a construction worker was killed after suffering an electric shock at the stadium.

The arena is due to host four World Cup matches at the finals, including Chile versus Australia on June 13, the second day of the tournament.

The worker is the latest to die in the building of Brazil's World Cup stadia.

In November last year, two people were killed when a crane struck the roof of the Arena de Sao Paulo, causing a partial collapse.

Further accidents have taken the lives of workers at the stadium in Manaus, while a third man lost his life in Sao Paolo following a reported fall in March.