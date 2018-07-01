World Cup 2018: Neymar, Suarez and Senegalese dancing light up Samara

Neymar, Luis Suarez and Senegal's dancing proved the highlights of Omnisport's second week of Russia 2018 in Samara.

Suarez was on target as Uruguay defeated the hosts to finish as Group A winners, two days before Aliou Cisse's Senegal impressed with their choreographed jig to warm up ahead of training.

Alas, they could not sashay their way into the second round following a 1-0 loss to Colombia, whose fans provided plenty of noise and colour in equal measure.

Their passion was rivalled by that of Brazil's supporters, who stayed up in their droves to see Neymar and co arrive at their city-centre hotel in the early hours of the morning, ahead of a last-16 clash with Mexico.

It has been another superb seven days in Samara, recapped in our Twitter moment below:

