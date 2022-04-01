World Cup draw as it happened: England could face Scotland or Wales in Qatar

England will face either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine

Group B completed by USA and Iran

Spain and Germany in the same group

Holders France drawn with Denmark

6.25pm: That wraps up the draw. The next step on the road to the finals is June, when we will learn the identities of the three remaining teams. And after that, all eyes will be on November 21 when Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening game.

The #FIFAWorldCup groups are set 🤩— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022 See more

6.20pm: We have the potential for an all-British clash at the World Cup. Should Scotland or Wales get through their play-off path with Ukraine, they will face England in Group B.

England and Scotland have never met in a World Cup finals, but met at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, with the game finishing goalless.

Wales and England have also never met in a World Cup finals, but came face to face in the group stage of Euro 2016, with England winning 2-1.

Bora Milutinovic draws out the team that could be Scotland or Wales (Nick Potts/PA)

6.20pm: Here’s the full draw.

Group A Qatar, Holland, Senegal, Ecuador.

Group B England, USA, Iran, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine.

Group C Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia.

Group D France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia/UAE/Peru.

Group E Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica/New Zealand.

Group F Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada.

Group G Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon.

Group H Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana.

Group B is complete. ✅— England (@England) April 1, 2022 See more

6.13pm: England’s group will be completed by either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine.

6.10pm: A few tasty groups shaping up…

Group A Qatar, Holland, Senegal,

Group B England, USA, Iran.

Group C Argentina, Mexico, Poland.

Group D France, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E Spain, Germany, Japan.

Group F Belgium, Croatia, Morocco.

Group G Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia.

Group H Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea.

Cafu holds up England after drawing them out of Pot 1 (Nick Potts.PA)

6.03pm: England will open their campaign against Iran.

The sides have never met in a senior international, but will now go head to head in their opening game. It also means another World Cup match-up between the US and Iran, who met at France 98.

🇮🇷 IR Iran join Group B as the third team! They will sit in spot B2— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022 See more

6.01pm: Group E is in the early lead for the ‘group of death’ title.

Group A Qatar, Holland. Group B England, USA.

Group C Argentina, Mexico. Group D France, Denmark.

Group E Spain, Germany. Group F Belgium, Croatia.

Group G Brazil, Switzerland. Group H Portugal, Uruguay.

5:55pm: England will be in the same group as the United States.

The Three Lions have played the Americans twice in the World Cup finals but never beaten them – losing 1-0 in the 1950 finals and drawing 1-1 with them in South Africa in 2010.

First to join us in Group B: 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mllhIlHFvn— England (@England) April 1, 2022 See more

5.53pm: So we know which group all the top seeds are in. Now for the fun bit…

Group A Qatar. Group B England.

Group C Argentina. Group D France.

Group E Spain. Group F Belgium.

Group G Brazil. Group H Portugal.

5.48pm: England are the second team out and will be in Group B.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England are drawn first in Group B! They will sit in spot B1— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022 See more

5.45pm: That quick interview was followed by an introduction of a huge cast of helpers to help make the draw and a lengthy explanation of how it will all work. But finally…. Qatar – in a special red ball to ensure they’re out first – are drawn out by Cafu and will take a place in Group A.

5.30pm: We’re finally set to get under way! After a quick interview of France boss Didier Deschamps by Idris Elba, of course.

That was some #FinalDraw performance! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/x6H98e5Muv— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022 See more

5.25pm: How about England’s chances? Here’s what Gareth Southgate had to say.

“We are pleased with the way we are progressing. We are really pleased with the group of players we have to work with and we’ve just got to keep working with them and pushing them.”

England manager Gareth Southgate will lead his team to another major tournament (Nick Potts/PA)

5.20pm: Roberto Martinez is among the attendees in Doha. His Belgium side finished third in 2018 and will be among the favourites again this time.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez (Nick Potts/PA)

5.10pm: And the big news from the organisers today….

He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone!— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022 See more

5.05pm: The ceremony for the draw is under way in Doha. The actual drawing of teams is still a little while away yet.

4.55pm: Who is everyone wanting? A so-called ‘group of death’ for England would probably include Germany, Senegal and Ecuador, with Scotland or Wales’ having Brazil or Argentina instead of Ecuador.

Most England fans would probably be happy with a draw including USA, Iran and an intercontinental play-off winner, while Scotland and Wales fans may hope to draw hosts Qatar from the first pot.

The #ThreeLions are in pot 1️⃣ of the @FIFAWorldCup draw.— England (@England) April 1, 2022 See more

4.40pm: This year’s draw will be a bit different, with the identity of three teams not known. The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the intercontinental play-offs to June, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means Europe’s play-off path involving Ukraine, Scotland and Wales has not yet been decided. One of those teams will take the slot of ‘Euro play-off’.

As for the intercontinental play-offs, Peru will take on the winners of Australia against the United Arab Emirates, with the winners of THAT game qualifying to the finals. The other IC play-off place will go to either New Zealand or Costa Rica.

The England delegation in Doha (Nick Potts/PA)

4.35pm: So how will it work? Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the sides divided into four pots based on their position in the FIFA world rankings, except hosts Qatar who are in pot one.

Here are the pots

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, IC play-off 1, IC play-off 2, Euro play-off.

The #FinalDraw is approaching ⏳— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022 See more

4.30pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of today’s draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Across the next 90 minutes we will find out who Gareth Southgate’s England side will face this winter.

There is interest for Scotland and Wales, too, who will find out which teams await should either country make it through Europe’s final qualifying path.