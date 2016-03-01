World Cup final referee heads list of Euro 2016 officials

World Cup final referee Nicola Rizzoli heads a list of 18 selected by UEFA for Euro 2016.

The Italian oversaw Germany's extra-time victory over Argentina in Brazil two years ago and will be flanked by a matchday team that includes fellow Serie A referees Luca Banti and Antonio Damato.

England is the best-represented nation with two teams of officials heading to France for the tournament - Mark Clattenburg leading one and Martin Atkinson the other.

Cuneyt Cakir, who took charge of last season's Champions League final, is also included, as is Bjorn Kuipers, who refereed the conclusion of that tournament in 2014.

In total, eight referees who went to the World Cup have been called up for European duty

Euro 2016 gets under way on June 10, when France take on Romania at the Stade de France.

Full list of Euro 2016 referees:

Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)

Martin Atkinson (England)

Mark Clattenburg (England)

Clement Turpin (France)

Felix Brych (Germany)

Viktor Kassai (Hungary)

Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)

Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)

Svein Moen (Norway)

Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Ovidiu Hategan (Romania)

Sergey Karasev (Russia)

William Collum (Scotland)

Milorad Mazic (Serbia)

Damir Skomina (Slovenia)

Carlos Velasco Carballo (Spain)

Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)

Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)