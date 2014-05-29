World Cup my biggest moment, says Hodgson

The 66-year-old replaced Fabio Capello in May 2012 after the Italian tendered his resignation, and Hodgson successfully guided England to the football's showpiece tournament without losing a game.

Hodgson - who managed Switzerland at the 1994 tournament - was in charge for England's UEFA Euro 2012 campaign, but he feels leading his country at the World Cup will surpass that moment.

"Yes, I suppose it is (the biggest moment of my career)," he said. "Going to the Euros was previously the biggest, they're both superb tournaments.

"Going into this tournament, I've been with the players for two years, I feel more at home; everyone's aware of what is needed. We're determined not to let the opportunity slip by."

England play the first of three warm-up friendlies against Peru at Wembley on Friday, with several members of the team looking to impress.

Ahead of that match, Hodgson reiterated his belief that he has chosen a squad capable of competing at the World Cup, and insisted there will be no excuses for failure from himself or captain Steven Gerrard.

He added: "It's a squad I've chosen that I'm very pleased with. You won't hear any excuses from myself or Steven, we believe we're in the right place to do this."

Hodgson also echoed Jack Wilshere's praise of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger over the Frenchman's management of the midfielder, who suffered a foot injury at the back end of the season.

"I was never worried about Jack," he continued. "I think Arsene is a very well balanced and intelligent coach and he realises Jack has an opportunity to do well here, so he didn't bring him back from injury too early."

Hodgson added that full-back Luke Shaw is doubtful for the Peru encounter due to a cold.