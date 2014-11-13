World Cup report clears Qatar bidding process

Qatar's successful bid for the 2022 showpiece faced particular scrutiny due to several allegations of corruption.

However, an investigation led by former United States attorney Michael Garcia, who heads the investigatory chamber of FIFA's Ethics Committee, confirmed the Gulf state will not face any sanction. Neither will Russia, who will host the 2018 tournament.

The report, published by FIFA on Thursday, read: "The evaluation of the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cups bidding process is closed for the FIFA Ethics Committee.

"The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA ethics committee finds that the investigation into the said bidding process has been conducted in full compliance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA code of ethics."