World Cup stats make grim reading for eliminated Germany

It was a day to forget for defending champions Germany as they were unceremoniously dumped out of the World Cup following defeat to South Korea.

Joachim Low's side were beaten 2-0 in Kazan on Wednesday, leaving them bottom of Group F with three points from their three matches.

While Sweden and Mexico celebrated progression to the knockout stages, and Korea revelled in a memorable victory, Germany were left downbeat.

The post-match data made for miserable reading for fans on Die Mannschaft, here we take a look at the Opta facts that Low will be keen to avoid.

- Germany are the fourth defending champions to be eliminated from the group stage at the World Cup in the last five tournaments (also France 2002, Italy 2010, Spain 2014).

- This is only the second time that Germany have been eliminated from the first round at the World Cup having last done so in 1938 – however, this is the first time it has happened when the first round has been in a group stage format.

- Germany's tally of two goals scored at this World Cup is the second fewest managed by a defending champion in the competition, only ahead of France's zero in 2002.

- This was Germany's first defeat against an Asian nation in a World Cup match in what was their sixth such match.

- Germany have failed to score in two of their three World Cup games in 2018, as many as their previous 15 World Cup matches combined.

- This was South Korea's first clean sheet at the World Cup since a 2-0 win over Greece in 2010; they had gone eight without a shutout before this match.

- South Korea beat Germany in a World Cup match for the first time, having lost each of the previous two meetings in the competition.

- Son Heung-min's goal for South Korea (95:52) was the latest goal Germany have ever conceded in a World Cup match (excluding extra-time).

- Since the 2010 edition, Germany have lost both of their World Cup matches in which Thomas Muller has not started (also lost 0-1 to Spain in the 2010 semi-final), compared to 80 per cent when he has started (12 wins in 15 games).