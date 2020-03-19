World Cup wonder strike to derby decider: Michael Owen’s landmark goals

Former England striker Michael Owen, whose career took in spells at Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke, announced his retirement seven years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at of his some of his most significant goals.

May 1997 v Wimbledon

Owen scored on his senior debut for Liverpool after coming on as a substitute against Wimbledon (PA)

Owen scored on his senior Liverpool debut after coming on as a substitute to become, at the time, the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer aged 17 years and 143 days.

June 1998 v Argentina

#OnThisDay 22 years ago, Michael Owen stepped out in an England shirt for the first time.

A few months later, we all know what happened next…



Arguably Owen’s most famous strike. With England drawing 1-1 with Argentina in their World Cup last-16 clash, the striker raced on to David Beckham’s pass to out-pace Jose Chamot, drift past Roberto Ayala and clip a shot across goalkeeper Carlos Roa.

May 2001 v Arsenal

Owen almost single-handedly won the 2001 FA Cup final for Liverpool (PA)

Another typical Owen strike, this one to win the FA Cup. Having already produced a late equaliser in the final at the Millennium Stadium, he charged onto Patrik Berger’s through-ball to beat Lee Dixon and covering centre-back Tony Adams to fire a narrow-angle left-footed shot just inside the far post.

September 2001 v Germany

Who can forget that memorable hat-trick in Munich?

Wishing you a very happy 40th birthday, @themichaelowen!



Not dissimilar to his goal against Argentina, Owen this time received a pass from Steven Gerrard and advanced into the area to fire high past Oliver Kahn, completing his hat-trick in England’s 5-1 World Cup qualifying win in Munich.

April 2005 v Barcelona

The streets will never forget Michael Owen scoring on his first El Clasico start

13 goals in his one LaLiga season at Real Madrid!





Not one of his most important goals but to score in a Clasico for Real

Madrid is a high point for any player. It helped secure a 4-2 win but could not prevent Barcelona ultimately winning La Liga by four points.

September 2009 v Man City

We'll just leave this here. #OnThisDay nine years ago, Michael Owen won us the derby!



Injuries may have restricted Owen’s starting opportunities at United but he still earned his place in club folklore with a dramatic injury-time derby winner against Manchester City at Old Trafford. Ryan Giggs threaded a pass into the area and Owen pounced from six yards to secure a 4-3 win.