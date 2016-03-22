World talking about Leicester - Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is delighted to see the world talking about his team's chase of the Premier League title.

The Italian's side maintained their five-point lead at the top and now have just seven more games to get through.

The fairy tale run has captured the imagination of the sporting world as Leicester close on the unlikeliest of titles.

Ranieri knows his team have been spoken about far and wide and he is thrilled by their run.

"When I went back to Italy recently, everyone was talking about Leicester," he said.

"The Pope? I don't know if he is backing us, but I do think that now all the world knows where the city of Leicester is.

“I was watching something on CNN and it was asking where Leicester was.

"Then they showed a little map and pointed it out saying, 'Here it is.'

"If CNN are speaking about this football club and in places like Australia and everywhere else it is a talking point then it is fantastic."

Leicester's next outing is at home to Southampton on April 3, while Tottenham – who are second – have a trip to Liverpool a day earlier.