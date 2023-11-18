Wow! Revolutionary AI shinguards capable of tracking xG receive great Black Friday discount

Black Friday might still not be for another week, but that hasn't stopped huge discounts across a range of online products. The revolutionary XSEED Pro shinguards is the latest deal available, and it's certainly not one to be sniffed at.

With five advanced sensors inbuilt, the shinguards are capable of tracking a range of different statistics through AI technology capture. Don't get it twisted: if Elon Musk played the beautiful game, he would wear these shinguards.

Slip them into your socks before a Sunday League run out and by full-time you’ll have your numbers for distance covered, speed, passes, shots, shot power and even xG, among other stats, on your phone.

XSEED Pro shinguards

Was £178 Now £151 Capable of tracking over 45 different pieces of data, these shinguards are revolutionary and allows players to truly understand their game. The AI technology offers an insight like no other.

Accessible via the XSEED Pro smartphone app, you can even compare your stats to players across the globe and see how far away from the pros you truly are. With more than 25 technical metrics and 20 analyses of athletic performance available, the shinguards offer the ability for players to learn how to improve every aspect of their game.

They're even endorsed by professional clubs and players, highlighting just how in-demand the XSEED Pro shinguards truly are.

Available for £151 from the brand's website, pick up a cool £27 discount before Black Friday even gets properly underway. But be quick, they're limited in quantity and sure to be snapped up sooner rather than later - because after all, it wouldn't be fair if everyone had access to every single piece of performance data possible.

What's best, XSEED offers a 14-day money back guarantee if you aren't happy with the product - they're that confident with how much you'll enjoy delving deeper into the stats.

