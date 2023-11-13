Nice! This Nike Swoosh collection is reduced for Black Friday

With Black Friday fast approaching, this Nike Swoosh collection of clothes has been reduced on JD Sports.

There are lots of great football Black Friday deals but these aren't specifically football products. They do, however, follow the American manufacturer's Swoosh style which appears on the latest versions of the Nike Phantom football boots. With all of these shirts and this hoodie reduced in price, they would not only go nicely with your Phantom boots, they make great stocking fillers for football fans.

They're available at JD Sports this month.

Black Friday: Nike Swoosh collection

Nike Swoosh T-Shirt (white)

Was: £28 Now: £18 With £10 off these t-shirts, they're well worth checking out this Black Friday if you're looking for a bargain. These t-shirts are perfect for wearing to the gym or around the house, with that iconic Nike Swoosh logo all over.

Nike Swoosh T-Shirt (grey)

Was: £28 Now: £18 If you prefer, there's a grey version of this t-shirt. The orange Swoosh is a nice touch, too, with charcoal and white Swoosh logos over the top, too.

Nike Swoosh T-Shirt (orange)

Was: £28 Now: £18 A brighter one if you fancy. As you can see, this one is orange with black and white Swoosh logos all over it. One for the Netherlands fans among you (Nike also manufactures the Dutch shirts, as we're sure you'll know).