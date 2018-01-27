Wozniacki tells Liverpool 'impossible is nothing' in Premier League pursuit
After ending her wait for major glory, Liverpool fan Caroline Wozniacki told the Premier League hopefuls anything is possible.
Caroline Wozniacki had some advice for Liverpool after finally breaking through for her first grand slam title at the Australian Open.
It was third time lucky for two-time US Open runner-up Wozniacki, who outlasted Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 in a pulsating final on Saturday as she became first Danish slam winner.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have a drought of their own, still bidding to win their first Premier League title.
Asked about Liverpool's long-standing Premier League pursuit, Reds supporter Wozniacki – who also dethroned Halep as world number one – told reporters: "Impossible is nothing.
"I'm sure, eventually, it will go well for them."
Third time lucky. A first Major title. A No.1 performance.How the match happened in pictures: January 27, 2018
Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League this season, 18 points adrift of leaders Manchester City as their wait looks set to continue.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.