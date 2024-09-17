Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ANOTHER sensational shock return to Old Trafford

Could Cristiano Ronaldo return for a third spell at Manchester United? Surely not…

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Old Trafford for the second time at the back end of 2022, after he and the club mutually agreed to terminate his contract. That came amid a rift with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo subsequently joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar turns 40 next February, but he is showing no sign of hanging up his boots any time soon, continuing to bang in the goals for club and country.

Ronaldo has been a success in Saudi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite CR7's less than amicable exit from Old Trafford almost two years ago, Wes Brown reckons he could re-join the Red Devils to patch things up. The former United and England defender, who spent six seasons alongside Ronaldo at United, said:

"When it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United in some capacity, you can never say never.

VIDEO The GENIUS Way Arsenal Just Beat Tottenham Without Their Midfield

"Obviously when he left the second time, we were all disappointed because he had been one of United's best-ever players. It was disappointing how it ended and I think he could return to try and make amends for the sour ending.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Even in his first season back at the club, he scored over 20 goals. I think the exit was a bit over the top, but for him to come back in some way, I'd love it."

Ronaldo and Brown won five major trophies together at United (Image credit: Alamy)

So... Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United again? How about it?

It's hard to imagine CR7 doing anything in football but playing the game – as he has for more than two decades. It's even harder to see him re-joining United while Ten Hag is still in charge – not least after he publicly criticised his former boss just last week.

FourFourTwo's verdict? Not gonna happen.

Brown was speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Champions League betting.

More Manchester United stories

Cristiano Ronaldo's incendiary interview in which he heavily criticised Manchester United has reportedly caused the club's share price to plummet.

Meanwhile, an Argentina great has revealed how close he came to signing for the Red Devils.

And the 13-time Premier League champions have been linked with the 'next Luka Modric'.