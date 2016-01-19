Wright: Fellaini is not United quality

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is stealing a living at Old Trafford, according to former Arsenal player Ian Wright.

The BBC Pundit learned first-hand what it took to be a good United player in a number of heated contests against the club as an Arsenal player and Wright believes Fellaini's recent form has shown he is not up to the task at Old Trafford.

Fellaini played a crucial role in Wayne Rooney's winner in the 1-0 win against fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield, but Wright said he still has not shown enough to deserve United status, unlike teammates Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera who Wright believes fit the bill.

"You can see that there is a certain quality and standard that have come through Man Utd," Wright told BBC Sport.

"You look at Fellaini, as much as he did get the decisive header that set up Rooney on Sunday, the way he is and the way he plays, he doesn’t feel like he proves his point that he is a Man Utd player, he isn’t doing enough where you can see the Man Utd traits in him.

"You can see it in Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera."

Fellaini has made 12 Premier League appearances for United this season and has played in United's last 10 games in all competitions.

United are fifth in the Premier League table, two points of Tottenham in fourth.