Wright taking pragmatic approach to Kennedy contract situation

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright will not get too excited about Matty Kennedy’s intentions over a new contract until a deal is signed.

Kennedy declared at the weekend that he wanted to stay in Perth beyond the summer and repay Wright for helping his career.

The 25-year-old former Kilmarnock, Everton and Portsmouth winger is in the second year of a two-year deal and Wright hopes his club can sort an extension for the Northern Ireland international.

Wright said: “There’s players I want to stay. I let the club know back in January last year who I want to stay.

“I have been in this situation before. I know Matty wants to stay but until we get a contract signed, I am not going to get too excited about it. As long as he keeps playing.

“We know the vultures will be hovering over a couple of our players who are in the last six months of their contract. That’s why I think it’s important we get them signed up as early as possible.

“But I have been in this situation before where players say they want to stay and they end up not staying. So there is not really anything to add to that other than we will be working hard to hopefully keep him.”