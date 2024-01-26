Xabi Alonso refuses to rule out succeeding Jurgen Klopp as next Liverpool manager

Xabi Alonso has refused to rule himself out of the running to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager – but insists that his focus for the time being is on guiding to Bayer Leverkusen to Bundesliga glory one game at a time.

The former Reds midfielder has his side locked in a two-horse race with another of his one-time clubs, Bayern Munich, for the German title. Undefeated Leverkusen currently holding a four-point lead and hoping to close in on their first-ever top-flight title.

Alonso’s capabilities as a manager have drawn high praise since his arrival at the club in October 2022, and he quickly emerged as the favourite to take over from Klopp after the German announced on Friday morning that he will depart Anfield at the end of the season in a bid to avoid burning himself out.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confirmed to be leaving (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked about the possibility of heading back to Merseyside, Alonso said: "I was surprised by Jurgen's news. I have huge respect for Jurgen and Liverpool. At the moment I am really happy here and enjoying my work. Each day and game is a challenge. We are on an intense and beautiful journey here at Leverkusen.

"Speculation is normal, but I have great respect and admiration for what Jurgen has done at Liverpool in the last nine years, and how he's done it. He has a connection with the fans, he's done a great job, but my focus is here at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I have great motivation to do a good job here, I'm very happy with the team, with the club, with everything, so that's my focus. My focus isn't on May, it's on tomorrow ahead of our game against Gladbach and on helping my players to be ready – but what I will say is it was surprising what happened at Liverpool with Jurgen leaving.”

Alonso was further pushed on whether he would rule out taking the Liverpool job, and replied: "Honestly, I don't have a direct answer! I'm happy here right now, that's for sure, and only thinking about Leverkusen."

The former Spanish international was a hugely popular figure throughout his time at Liverpool, where he played a key part in their unexpected Champions League triumph in 2005.

