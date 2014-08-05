Xavi announces international retirement

The 34-year-old earned 133 caps for his country and was involved in three successive major-tournament triumphs between 2008 and 2012, winning consecutive UEFA European Championship titles and the FIFA World Cup.

"I have made my decision to leave the national team, I feel my time there has ended," the Barcelona stalwart explained.

"I'm grateful to the federation and all the coaches who have been selecting me, I want to thank them all.

"It's been extraordinary to be with the Spain team. I'm proud to have played with them for so long.

"I'm really satisfied, happy and proud in what I've achieved with Spain. I'll always support the Spanish national team but I feel my personal role has come to an end."