Xavi doubtful for Barca game against Granada

The 33-year-old has started 10 of Barca's 13 league matches this season but was not included in Vicente del Bosque's squad for Spain's friendly matches against Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

The move was an attempt to give Xavi a chance to rest, but he has suffered an injury while training with Barcelona.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed that he will continue to be monitored, but remains a doubt for Saturday's match.

"The club's medical services have revealed that Xavi Hernandez has a thigh strain in his left leg and over the last few training sessions has been given specific work to help his recovery, which will determine his availability for Saturday’s game against Granada," it read.

Xavi's problem adds to Gerardo Martino's injury worries at Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi already ruled out for the next six to eight weeks with a hamstring problem.

However, there was some positive news for the club after Cesc Fabregas returned to full training on Tuesday following a knee injury.