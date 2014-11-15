Xavi lauds extraordinary team-mate Suarez

Suarez has failed to score in four appearances for Barca since making his return from a four-month biting ban against Real Madrid on October 25.

However, the Uruguayan - who made a big-money close-season move to Camp Nou from Liverpool - is beginning to exert his influence on Barca's team, coming off the bench to set up both goals in their 2-1 victory at Almeria last weekend.

And legendary midfielder Xavi has no doubt that the 27-year-old striker will get among the goals sooner rather than later as he adapts to life in Spain.

"I already knew Luis Suarez through Gabri [a former Barca team-mate, who is now part of the club's coaching staff] - I think he is an extraordinary person and I think he can make the difference on his own," Xavi told BBC Sport.

"He dribbles past two or three players on his own, which is difficult to find in today's game.

"He is a natural leader and a very nice person in the dressing room.

"I think it is an extraordinary purchase and he will definitely make a difference."

Suarez was brought to Camp Nou to play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in a mouth-watering front three, and former Spain playmaker Xavi believes it is up to Barca to make the most of such stellar attacking talent.

"The press give those three the top headlines and they are the ones that can make the difference on his own," the World Cup-winner added.

"It's a luxury to have them at the club and from there we have to take advantage of that."