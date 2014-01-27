Xavi plans to end his career at Barcelona

The 34-year-old midfielder made his 700th appearance for Barca in their 3-0 victory over Malaga on Sunday, and opted to set the record straight on his future after the game.

Reports had suggested Xavi may be lured to the Middle East or the MLS to end his illustrious career, but Catalonia is only one place the one-club man wants to end his playing days.

"I'm not going to Qatar or New York," he told the club's official website. "I want to finish my contract with Barca.

"I'm staying here, I feel important and useful."

Xavi was also full of praise for Barca coach Gerardo Martino for the way he has maintained the team's focus during a turbulent week.

President Sandro Rosell stepped down from his position due to an official investigation being launched into the transfer of Neymar from Santos, and his replacement Josep Maria Bartomeu was charged with explaining in full the figures associated with the deal.

Despite the upheaval off the pitch, Xavi said the players remain focused on retaining their Liga title and UEFA Champions League glory.

"Tata is doing an incredible job with the team," he added. "It's been a typical week.

"We respect Rosell's decision and we wish him the best of luck. Starting now, we need to help Bartomeu.

"Rosell's resignation doesn't affect the team. Our objectives haven't changed, we need to move forward."