Xavi urges Ribery to make Qatar switch

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has urged Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery to join him at Al Sadd in Qatar.

Ribery's contract with the Bundesliga giants expires at the end of the season and discussions over a new deal are yet to begin.

Executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in December that Bayern - who are currently in Qatar for a training camp - will talk to both Ribery and Arjen Robben about their respective futures in 2018, but gave no assurances that either will get an extension.

Ribery, 35 in April, is in the twilight of his career and, should Bayern not look to renew his terms, could look for one final big financial move.

And Xavi, who made the switch to Qatar at the end of the 2014-15 LaLiga season, thinks Ribery could do a lot worse than to link up with him at Al Sadd.

"It would be great for everyone here, and also for Franck Ribery," Xavi told Bild.

"The quality of life here is fantastic, it's a great country, good for family life. Our daughter Asia, for example, was born in Doha. It is comfortable, everyone is happy.

"Of course, the footballing level is different than in Europe, but it would be nice for Ribery to move here. I would like to play with him - it would be great if came to us."