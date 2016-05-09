Xhaka happy at Gladbach amid Arsenal links

Granit Xhaka has stressed he is happy at Borussia Monchengladbach amid reports linking him with a move to Arsenal, but has refused to rule out a transfer ahead of next season.

Xhaka joined Gladbach from Basel in 2012 and has since developed into a key figure at the club, making over 100 Bundesliga appearances.

Arsenal have allegedly identified the Switzerland international as a potential signing as they look to strengthen their midfield, but Gladbach head coach Andre Schubert recently stressed the influential midfielder would at least cost €30 million.

And Xhaka is adamant a transfer is by no means a foregone conclusion.

"I am really happy at Borussia and have a contract until June 2020," the 23-year-old told Kicker.

"If an offer comes in, the club and I will look at it together.

"We will have to wait and see what happens."