Xhaka happy at Gladbach amid Arsenal links
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka has made it clear he does not necessarily want to leave the club.
Granit Xhaka has stressed he is happy at Borussia Monchengladbach amid reports linking him with a move to Arsenal, but has refused to rule out a transfer ahead of next season.
Xhaka joined Gladbach from Basel in 2012 and has since developed into a key figure at the club, making over 100 Bundesliga appearances.
Arsenal have allegedly identified the Switzerland international as a potential signing as they look to strengthen their midfield, but Gladbach head coach Andre Schubert recently stressed the influential midfielder would at least cost €30 million.
And Xhaka is adamant a transfer is by no means a foregone conclusion.
"I am really happy at Borussia and have a contract until June 2020," the 23-year-old told Kicker.
"If an offer comes in, the club and I will look at it together.
"We will have to wait and see what happens."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.