Xhaka: Playing in the Premier League is my childhood dream

Granit Xhaka has revealed that he wants to play in the Premier League amid growing speculation that a move to Arsenal is imminent.

Borussia Monchengladbach confirmed on Tuesday that they had received a bid for the highly-rated Switzerland midfielder, with the player himself telling Bild that he expects his future to be resolved before Euro 2016 begins next month.

It is believed that Arsenal are in pole position to secure the 23-year-old's services, and he told Swiss TV station SRF on Wednesday: "The Premier League is not my goal, but a childhood dream. It is a dream that could be fulfilled."

Xhaka added that he does not know whether talks are taking place between Gladbach and Arsenal.

"As of now, I am still a Gladbach player," he added. "That might change in the next weeks, or it might not.

"There will definitely be a decision before the European Championship."