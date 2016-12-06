Xhaka pleads for time to settle in at Arsenal
He was a headline pre-season signing for Arsenal, but Granit Xhaka's start to life at Emirates Stadium has been a modest one.
Granit Xhaka feels it is just a matter of time before he proves his worth following an underwhelming start to his Arsenal career.
The Switzerland international completed a big-money pre-season move from Borussia Monchengladbach before featuring for his country at Euro 2016.
But he has struggled to impose himself in the Premier League ahead of a return to hometown club Basel in Tuesday's Champions League clash.
The 24-year-old has received the backing of his manager, though, and has no shortage of belief in his own ability.
"Actually, it's normal when you come to a new club and country [that it takes time]," said Xhaka.
"You need to get used to the language, the philosophy of the team, the squad, the coach. But I do feel very happy and comfortable here and I know the potential I have.
"In football you just have to develop yourself."
Arsenal have already qualified from Champions League Group A and beat Basel 2-0 on home soil in September.
