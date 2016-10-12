Xhaka: Premier League harder than Bundesliga

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka feels the Premier League is much more physical than the Bundesliga, though he thinks the two leagues are on par technically and tactically.

The Switzerland international left Borussia Monchengladbach for Arsenal ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and he has no regrets over his decision to leave the German top flight.

"Physically the English league is much harder than the Bundesliga," Xhaka told Arsenal Player.

"The tempo is higher and there's lots of pressure, especially here at Arsenal, where there's a lot more expectation than at Monchengladbach.

"But technically and tactically, I think the Bundesliga is on the same level as the Premier League.

"I've watched a lot of Premier League in years gone by and you can see here that the people live for football. The atmosphere in the stadiums is unbelievable and it's really fun to play here.

"The pitches are cut really well and I'm pleased that I've taken this step."