Yaya Toure desperate for FA Cup glory

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is desperate to land the FA Cup as he nears the end of what could be his seventh and final season with the club.

Toure scored the winner when City last landed the trophy in 2011, defeating Stoke City in the final.

Pep Guardiola's men face Arsenal in a semi-final tie at Wembley on April 23 and Toure, who is out of contract at the end of the season and waiting for a decision on his future, is prioritising the competition.

"I want to win trophies," he told the club's website. "I hope we can lift something for us and the fans this year.

"All this year, we have been fighting for something. I hope this year we can make it again.

"The FA Cup is a big target for us this year and we are looking forward to it.

"I'm the type of player that always wants to win. In football, sometimes you can lose or draw. We want to always be at the top but we want to keep on going.

"First of all, we have Southampton [in the Premier League on Saturday] and then we will see what happens."

Chelsea and Tottenham meet in the other semi, with the final due to take place on May 27.