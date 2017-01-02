Yaya Toure reveals Guardiola fury after title setback

Yaya Toure said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was furious after the club dropped out of the Premier League's top four.

City's title hopes took a setback on Saturday, upstaged by rivals Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield.

The defeat saw City drop to fifth in the standings, 10 points adrift of runaway leaders Chelsea after 19 rounds.

And Toure revealed Guardiola's fury, saying: "Of course he is going to be angry. He is a manager who can be angry.

"We have to sometimes improve and react to situations. Of course we knew Liverpool would be waiting when we lost the ball, and they did that to score, so he will be angry for everything that is happening.

"We are not going to be perfect, there are times when we won't take opportunities -- but we can take opportunities from this too. Anfield is not easy but we can learn from this and what the manager says about it.

"When you lose games, what do you have to do? You are disappointed and you want to bounce back.

"We don't want to let the gap grow much more between us and Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, so we have to react. We will use it. We are not going to give up. We will go to the end.''

City welcome in-form Burnley to the Etihad Stadium on Monday.