You can always be replaced – Busquets still on his toes ahead of 100th Spain cap

Sergio Busquets says he feels more important for Spain as he prepares to win his 100th cap, but will never take his place for granted.

Midfielder Busquets, who has 99 appearances for La Roja, is suspended for Friday's home World Cup qualifier against Albania, but will get the chance to reach his century at the age of just 29 against Israel on October 9.

The Barcelona star is glad his place in Spain's team is not one that gets debated in the media, but feels there are many players who are capable of stepping into his shoes ahead of a milestone that means a lot to him.

"I have always felt important, but it's true that all the time you notice that more," Busquets said to Sport.

"You realise, for example, that the opposition get on top of you so that you touch the ball as few times as possible.

"It's a good sign [they never talk about finding another Busquets], although it's also true that you can always be replaced.

"There are many ways to understand football and there are players with other characteristics that can play perfectly in my position."

On his upcoming 100th cap, Busquets added: "It will be really special. I'm excited.

"Getting booked in the last game stopped it happening against Albania, but I'm really looking forward to playing in Israel. It's an honour and it's really important for me."

Don't miss what the squad is up to in the Ciudad del Fútbol ahead of key qualifiers! October 3, 2017

Ahead of the Albania match in Alicante, Spain are three points clear of Italy with a vastly superior goal difference, so victory would effectively book their ticket to Russia.

"Against Albania we are playing for our place at the World Cup," said Busquets.

"Winning these games would culminate a great year and a half of work."