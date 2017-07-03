You could say there was a bit of a kit clash in Brazil's Serie A at the weekend

There's generally sensitivity in making sure two teams wear kits that are completely distinguishable from one another.

A case from early June involved England being forced to wear their third-choice red strip at Hampden Park against Scotland in a World Cup qualifier, despite the Three Lions' home white kit not exactly clashing. FIFA, however, argued that both strips having white sleeves could lead to confusion.

They'll have been glad they had nothing to do with manners in Brazil this weekend, then.

Nobody seemed to step in when Sport Recife took on Atletico Paranaense in Brazil's top flight on Sunday evening, when Paranaense came out wearing a bright orange kit that clashed with Recife's red.

On much closer inspection it was possible to tell the difference, but it certainly didn't make great viewing for those watching on television, with each side's shorts matching.

Sport Recife won the match 1-0 courtesy of a Diego Souza penalty. At least they think so, anyway.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com