All the big names in football are, predictably, available for selection in the world team of the year... with one particularly eyebrow-raising inclusion among the nominees at centre-forward

Voting is now open for the absurdly-named FIFA The Best Awards across a number of categories, but it's the Men's XI that has caught our attention.

All the big names you'd expect are in there: Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Lamine Yamal, Viktor Gyokeres.

Salomon Rondon in running for FIFA The Best Men's XI centre-forward berth

Salomon Rondon was a familiar name in England in the 2010s

And in among them is a former 35-year-old Premier League journeyman who is currently tearing it up in Mexico: Salomon Rondon.

Yes, that Salomon Rondon (born on a Mondon), formerly of West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Everton.

The striker is now playing back in his native Venezuela with Pachuca and has been in something approaching electric form in the Liga MX with Pachuca.

Rondon netted 19 times in 28 appearances last season, and has five goals in 13 appearance so far this campaign.

Other interesting shouts among the nominees include Celtic and Canada full-back Alistair Johnston; Empoli and New Zealand left-back Liberato Cacace; former Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong; Al Ain and Morocco forward Soufiane Rahimi; and Qatari winger Akram Afif.

Respectfully, it's not quite so much the FIFA The Best so much as it's the FIFA Sop To Each Of The Conferations, is it?

